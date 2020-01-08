New Delhi: The hangman from Meerut Pawan Jallad, who will be hanging the Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts, will be paid Rs 1 lakh. He will get this much amount for carrying out the execution work of four convicts.

The development comes after he was contacted by the UP jail administration for executing the death sentence of all four convicts of Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

“I am almost broke. If I hang all these four convicts (in Tihar), I will be awarded Rs 1 lakh by the government. I need this money for my daughter’s marriage,” Pawan Jallad told IANS. He also added that for months he has been waiting for this opportunity.

After he was tasked with the job to hang the convicts, he said that he has been asked by UP jail officials not to move out of the district.

“I am preparing myself for 22 (January). They (officials) have told me, in any of these coming days, maybe, by the day after tomorrow or so, they would take me from here to Tihar. I have to reach much earlier as we have to do a lot of rehearsals to ensure everything goes smoothly on the day of the hanging,” Pawan added.

He said that his father and grandfather executed the hanging of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, convicted in the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier, he had expressed willingness to execute the convicts in the gang-rape case. “I am ready to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. However, nobody from jail administration has contacted me yet. If I receive the order, I will definitely go,” Pawan Jallad said.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s Patiala House court said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM.