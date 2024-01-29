Home

Hanuman Flag Row: Downfall of Congress Has Begun in Karnataka, Says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy | Key Updates

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate people on the issue with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police on Monday detained BJP workers who were protesting in Bengaluru over Hanuman flag removal. Reacting to the incident, former Karnataka Chief JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “this is the beginning of the downfall of Congress in Karnataka. They are misusing their powers.”

A massive political tension erupted between ruling and opposition parties at in Karnataka after the authorities removed Lord Hanuman’s flag–a saffron flag bearing lord Hanuman’s portrait, from a 108-ft-tall flag post.

#WATCH | On Hanuman flag removal row in Mandya, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, “This is the beginning of the downfall of Congress in Karnataka. They are misusing their powers.” pic.twitter.com/eJm9vpWqqz — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Hanuman Flag Row: Key Updates

The situation in Keragodu remained tense on Monday and security beefed up in the village

The protests broke out over the removal of a ‘Hanuman Dhwaja’.

The situation remained tense, but under control, even as the incident led to a political slugfest between the Congress government and opposition BJP-JD(S)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate people on the issue with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The police and administration had hoisted the Tricolour replacing the ‘Hanuman Dhwaja’.

How Things Unfolded

On Monday, the protesters marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district headquarters of Mandya holding saffron flags amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram”. They raised slogans against the Congress government. BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda were among those who took part.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to target a flex with the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, official sources said.

A large contingent of police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, as people of Keragodu and surrounding villages, along with BJP, JD(S) and Bajrang Dal workers and activists from other organisations continued to protest the removal of the flag and demanded that it be hoisted once again.

Siddaramaiah clarified the authorities had to intervene as permission was taken to hoist the tricolour and Kannada flag only. He also hit back at the BJP for calling him “anti-Hindu”, and asserted he is a Hindu who loves people from all religions.

On Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (BJP) and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy joining the protest, Siddaramaiah said they are engaged in instigating people. “Why are they protesting? Why are they instigating the people? What for? As elections are coming, they are doing all these things. See, we have no objection, if they (those who hoisted saffron flag) had abided by the conditions under which permission was granted by Panchayat, why would the district administration have interfered?” he asked.

