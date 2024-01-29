Home

‘Hanuman Flag Row’ Intensifies in Karnataka, BJP-JD(S) Launch All Out Attack on Congress | Key Updates

On Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (BJP) and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy joining the protest, Siddaramaiah accused them of instigating the people.

Bengaluru: A day after a row broke out over the removal of a saffron flag featuring a portrait of Lord Hanuman, the situation in Keragodu and the district headquarters city of Mandya remained tense on Monday. The authorities tightened the security to avoid any untoward incident. However, there has been no violence reported today. However, the incident has led to a political confrontation between the Congress government and the opposition BJP-JD(S), who have joined forces with the protestors. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the National Flag on the 108-ft tall flagpost replacing the ‘Hanuman dhwaja’, in the presence of officials of the administration.

Hanuman Flag Row: Here are some of the key updates

The protestors on Monday marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of “Jai Sri Ram”.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd after the march reached Mandya city.

According to the reports, some of the protestors allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders

Sores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected.

Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd.

Today’s agitation in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office concluded with some leaders calling for a Mandya bandh on February 9.

Police presence was increased in the area as BJP, JD(S) and Bajrang Dal workers and activists from other organisations joined the people of Keragodu and surrounding villages today, continuing their protest against the removal of the flag.

Karnataka CM Clarification:

Siddaramaiah clarified that the authorities had to intervene as permission was taken only to hoist the Tricolour and the state flag of Karnataka. He also hit back at the BJP for calling him “anti-Hindu”, and asserted that he is a Hindu who loves people of all religions.

On Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (BJP) and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy joining the protest, Siddaramaiah accused them of instigating the people.

“Why are they protesting? Why are they instigating the people? What for? As elections are coming, they are doing all these things. See, we have no objection, if they (those who hoisted saffron flag) had abided by the conditions under which permission was granted by the panchayat, why would the district administration have interfered?” he asked.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too accused the BJP of stirring up emotions in Mandya to build a political base in the district.

“BJP leaders are trying to disturb peace in Mandya for political gains. BJP candidates lost deposits in many of the constituencies in Mandya and hence they are trying to find a political base by joining hands with the JD(S). Their efforts will not pay off as the people of Mandya are tolerant and secular and won’t fall for gimmicks like this. Our objective is to ensure peace,” he told reporters.

