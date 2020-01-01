New Delhi: The UNICEF said that a total of 3,92,078 babies will be born on the first day of the new year, 2020. About 17 per cent of the number will be from India, as an estimated 67,385 babies will be born in India on Wednesday. Neighbouring Pakistan is not far behind with approximately 16,787 babies to be born on January 1.

While India takes the lead in South Asia, followed by Pakistan, here are the figures from other South Asian countries: Bangladesh – 8,093; Afghanistan – 3,387; Nepal – 1,567; Sri Lanka – 882; Bhutan – 36; and the Maldives – 18.

Fiji in the Pacific has delivered 2020’s first baby. The US will deliver its last.

Each January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year’s Day, an auspicious day for childbirth around the world. Babies born today share their birthday with global icons like famous physicist Satyendra Nath Bose born on 1st January 1894, or well-known Bollywood actor, Vidya Balan born on 1st January 1979.

In 2018, 2.5 million newborns died in just their first month of life; about a third of them on the first day of life. Among those children, most died from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis. In addition, more than 2.5 million babies are born dead each year.

(With Agency Inputs)