Senior leaders in the party said that the party will try to see the day will be recorded in the nation’s history as the one that witnessed a record number of COVID-19 vaccines administered. BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, also in charge of the health volunteers initiative, said that party chief JP Nadda wanted to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister in a special way.

“What can be more special than protecting people for which the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid,” said Chugh.

140 million ration bags to be distributed

Meanwhile, over 140 million ration bags with “Thank-you Modiji” printed on them will be distributed among the needy. Besides, five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service. The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi.

E-auction of gifts and mementos

The Ministry of Culture is organising an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by PM Modi. Among others, the memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Interested parties can participate in the e-auction through the website –”http://pmmementos.gov.in”pmmementos.gov.in — between September 17 and October 7. Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga, it said. A similar auction took place in 2019 too.

Cleanliness drive on October 2

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products.