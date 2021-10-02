Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing tussle between former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Channi, the state may replace Harish Rawat as the party’s state affairs in charge. As per the reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s close aide and Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary is likely to replace the former Uttarakhand CM as the Punjab Congress affairs in-charge.Also Read - IPL 2021: Injury to Andre Russell Has Upset The Balance of Team, Concedes KKR's Brendon McCullum

If reports are to be believed, Chaudhary, who was selected as a central observer during the recent political turmoil in Punjab, has been mediating talks between Channi and Sidhu. Besides, Rawat too has urged the party high command to relieve him from Punjab duties so that he can devote his time to Uttarakhand, where elections are due next year.

On the other hand, a fresh war of words has erupted between Rawat and former Punjab CM after the former Uttarakhand CM said that Captain appeared to be under "some sort of pressure" and should not help and support "BJP directly or indirectly". Addressing a press conference yesterday, Rawat had said that there are no facts in reports that Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress.

“No facts in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain’s recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. I think he should rethink and not help BJP directly or indirectly,” Rawat said, adding that Congress had protected and respected his dignity.

“All that has been done by the Congress party till now is to protect the respect and dignity of Captain Amarinder Singh and increase the party’s chances (in 2022 assembly polls) in Punjab,” Rawat said.

He said Amarinder Singh was informed about the Congress Legislative Party meeting on September 18 but he said he will not be attending it.

“I informed Captain about the CLP meeting through my sources but Captain said he will not attend it as many questions will be raised and he will not be able to able handle the embarrassment. After these remarks, he submitted his resignation to the party high command,” Rawat stated.