Harpic Launches Loocator App For Women, Here’s How It Will Work

'Harpic Loocator' ("Harpic Loocator App") helps women have access to public toilets on-the-go.

New Delhi: Harpic, India’s leading lavatory care brand, announced the launch of an innovative app-based solution, ‘Harpic Loocator’ (“Harpic Loocator App”), to empower everybody and most importantly, women, with access to public toilets on-the-go. To initiate conversations around this unvoiced matter, the brand has also released the ‘#BeFreeToPee’ campaign, highlighting the lifestyle compromises made by women due to a lack of knowledge and the accessibility of public toilets while on the go. This breakthrough launch is in response to the underlying problem of finding public toilets in India.

A recent survey conducted in Delhi revealed alarming facts: 70% of women struggle to find a toilet in public when in need. It also states that they spend 60 minutes on average searching for a hygienic restroom*. Many women limit their water intake while travelling or outdoors, which might pose serious health risks like dehydration or UTI. The survey also stated that 78% of women acknowledge avoiding field jobs or extended travel to avoid public restrooms*.

Additionally, 81% of the women confirmed refraining from drinking water to avoid the need to use public toilets*. Recognizing this pressing issue, the Harpic Loocator App not only discovers public toilets nearby, but also empowers everybody and most importantly, women, to rate and add more toilets on the app, helping communities at large.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Hygiene, Reckitt, said, “The dearth of information and accessibility regarding clean public toilets affects all segments of society, but women bear the brunt most significantly. Many alter their daily routines and lifestyles to avoid using public facilities, which can have detrimental effects on their health. For those who frequently travel for work or leisure, these challenges are magnified. This situation has resulted in school and college dropouts, reluctance to pursue travel-related jobs, safety concerns, and more. The ‘Be Free To Pee’ campaign is a testament to our commitment to helping consumers find solutions to all their bathroom and toilet problems. As we embark on this journey to initiate conversations around unspoken challenges faced by many women in India, we urge you all to join us by using the ‘Harpic Loocator’ app and rating the toilets around you, helping women make safe and informed choices.”

The app also enables users to rate the toilets based on amenities like water, soap, tissue paper, cleanliness, and lighting. Based on these ratings and facilities, users can make informed choices and let go of the pressure of holding back. The Harpic Loocator App is available to download on Android and iOS, and can also be downloaded by scanning the QR code.

The campaign, ‘Be Free to Pee’ aims to help women break free from the limitations caused by inaccessibility to public toilet facilities and empowers them to pursue their outdoor work without having to compromise on their lifestyles.

Commenting on the launch, Aalap Desai, CCO and Co-Founder, said, “In India, access to toilets is easy for men, while women face this issue incessantly. I have seen so many of my close friends go through this pee paranoia and be forced to live as if it were natural to live with it. They just don’t have a choice. This is unacceptable. This is a basic human right and the helplessness that women go through must stop. The app, with its consumer-friendly interface, is a solution that they have been needing for years. The most satisfying piece of communication is something that actually improves lives, and that’s what this product does, too. And this is not a short-term solution. This is an app that can be used every day for years to come. The longevity of the solution is also a demonstration of the brand’s commitment to adding to the solution women need.”

