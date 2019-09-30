New Delhi: Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF trooper who was sacked for uploading a video showing allegedly poor quality food served to BSF jawans, has decided to now contest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karna Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Assembly Polls on October 21. On Sunday, he joined a regional political party, Jananayak Janata Party, a breakaway faction of Indian National Lok Dal. JJP is presently being led by Dushyant Chautala.

During Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Tej Bahadur filed his nomination from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But his nomination was cancelled owing to various discrepancies. While he had filed the nomination as an independent candidate, later he was named by the SP-BSP combine.

At that time, the Election Commission informed Tej Bahadur that any government employee who has been dismissed for corruption or being disloyal to the state is disqualified from campaigning for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, the BJP has released its first candidate list of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections with starry surprises like Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh. Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will contest from Baroda, ex-hockey captain Sandeep Singh from Pehowa, and wrestler Babita Phogat to contest from Dadri, Haryana CM ML Khattar, who remains the face of the BJP, will contest from his home constituency Karnal.

All eyes are on the state elections of Haryana and Maharashtra as these two elections are going to be the first litmus test for the BJP government as these are the first elections after the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in which the BJP managed an impressive landslide win.