New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Satish Misra on Monday announced that Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest alone on all the 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

“We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else,” added Misra. This puts an end to the speculations of a possible Congress-BSP alliance in Haryana.

Notably, the newly appointed Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja had met BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Sunday night.

Satish Chandra Misra, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rajya Sabha MP: BSP will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else. pic.twitter.com/NAOsHhv46L — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

The meeting that lasted for over half an hour took place in the wake of BSP supremo Mayawati withdrawing pre-poll alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) breakaway faction Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) last week.

The polls for the 90 Assembly seats in the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-ruled state are slated for October this year.

ऐसी स्थिति में पार्टी हाईकमान ने यह फैसला किया है कि हरियाणा प्रदेश में शीघ्र ही होने वाले विधानसभा आमचुनाव में अब बीएसपी अकेले ही अपनी पूरी तैयारी के साथ यहाँ सभी सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 6, 2019

The JJP had offered 40 seats to the BSP and the disgrunted BSP called off the agreement alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party for being “inappropriate”.

Meanwhile on Sunday, addressing a public meeting in Rohtak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only presented his government’s report card in the first 100 days of governance but also praised the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government for fighting corruption and nepotism.

While the main opposition INLD has been reduced to a minority as most of its legislators and leaders have joined the BJP, infighting continues to dog the Congress, which ruled the state for two consecutive terms till 2014.

Khattar, the first-time legislator, is the first BJP Chief Minister of the state and aims at improving the party’s tally in this election in the Assembly from 48 legislators.

(With agency inputs)