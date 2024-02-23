Top Recommended Stories

Haryana Budget: Farmers To Get Interest Waiver On Loans Deposited Before May 2024

Published: February 23, 2024 12:59 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

cm manohar lal khattar
Chandigarh: Amid the massive protest by farmers near the borders of Haryana and Delhi demanding a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the State Budget for the financial year 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs 1,89,876.61 at the Assembly in Chandigarh. While presenting the Budget, CM Khattar announced the waiver of interest and penalties on those farmers who will deposit their loans by May 2024.

