Haryana CM Khattar Lays Stone of Medical College in Yamunanagar, Shares His Vision To Improve State’s Healthcare Facilities

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday laid the foundation stone of the upcoming Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College in Yamunanagar. District BJP chief Rajesh Sapra said that the college was proposed by the government to be built at a cost of Rs 1122 crore in Panjupura village of the district.

CM laid the foundation stone of the medical college amid the Vedic chanting and rituals. CM Khattar, during the event, said that his government aims to build a medical college in every district of the state.

He further added that the work to build the medical colleges is underway in some districts.

Talking about the Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College in Yamunanagar, CM Khattar said that the institution will be completed in about 30 months at a cost of Rs 997 crore. This will benefit many districts of Haryana, as well as districts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

“Haryana is becoming a state that will able to provide doctors to other states as well,” CM Khattar said.

Dr. Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education, who was also at the event said that the government’s mission to build a new medical college in every district will play a pivotal role in improving healthcare facilities in the state of Haryana. She further added that Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College in Yamunanagar, which spreads over 20 acres of land, will help the poor to get good treatment at a cheaper rate.

