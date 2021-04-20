Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed that Haryana has no shortage of beds and the government is taking all measures to control the growing number of cases. He further added that Haryana has crossed over 45,000 active cases. “Till now, State’s medical oxygen requirements are being met. We get liquid oxygen supply from Indian Oil’s Panipat plant. We have ensured that the supply of medical oxygen remains smooth,” Haryana CM ML Khattar said. Also Read - ‘Next 3 Weeks Crucial’: Centre Asks States, UTs To Ramp Up Testing; Augment Hospital Infrastructure

