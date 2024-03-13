Haryana Floor Test: CM Nayab Singh Saini Wins Trust Vote, Khattar Resigns As MLA

Home

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Haryana on Tuesday, replacing M L Khattar, who resigned from the top post following the collapse of the BJP-JJP alliance in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal during the special session of the state assembly, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He won the floor test of the government led by him, a day after he was sworn in as the CM of the state. (ANI Photo)

Haryana Floor Test: Newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday won the floor test during a special session of the state assembly even as former CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as MLA while expressing confidence that his successor, Saini, will take care of the constituency.

“I come from a humble family background, no one is in politics in my family. I am just a party worker of the BJP and today I have been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this can be possible only in a party like the BJP,” CM Saini said in the State Assembly after winning the trust vote.

Learned everything from Khattar

Saini also heaped praises upon Khattar, stating that he learnt everything from the former Chief Minister.

“I have learnt everything from scratch from former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. I have learnt even the minutest things from him and how to maintain them,” he said.

On Tuesday, Saini, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra, had met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

Saini took oath yesterday as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh along with four BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal, who were sworn-in as ministers in the newly-formed cabinet.

Independent MLA Ranjit Singh was also sworn-in as a minister in the new dispensation.

Following the oath ceremony, CM Saini had asserted that the BJP-led government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLAs and the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on Wednesday.

Khattar resigns as MLA

Meanwhile, M L Khattar resigned as MLA from the Karnal constituency on Wednesday, amid speculations that the former CM was likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from same Lok Sabha constituency.

Khattar, who represented the Karnal assembly seat, announced he was resigning as a member of the state Assembly and expressed confidence that the constituency will be taken care of by the new chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini.

Khattar made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly.

“During the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath,” Khattar said.

Haryana gets new chief minister

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the new chief minister of Haryana following the collapse of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the subsequent resignation of former CM Khattar.

Speaking about the split, Khattar stated that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the collapse of the alliance.

Following Khattar’s resignation, Nayab Singh Saini, an influential OBC leader who was named as the BJP’s state unit chief last October, was named as new chief minister of Haryana by the ruling party.

Notably, Saini is considered a close aide of Khattar and its being reported that it was the senior leader who pitched Saini’s name for the top post.

(With inputs from agencies)

