Haryana Govt Holds Meeting On Procurement Process For Upcoming Kharif Marketing Season

Chandigarh: Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on Thursday held a review meeting with the top officials of various organizations and departments regarding

Chandigarh: Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on Thursday held a review meeting with the top officials of various organizations and departments regarding procurement activities for Kharif Marketing Season-2023-24. The meeting was attended by top officials of Hafed, Food Corporation of India, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Haryana State Agriculture Board, E Kharid, Meri Fasal Mera board etc.

Dr. Sumita Misra asked all the officials to monitor the procurement activities in their respective areas. She also directed the officials to make sure that the farmers of Haryana do not face any problems in selling their crops in the Mandis.

She said that the department is fully committed to ensuring procurement works and protecting the interests of all stakeholders. She also added that adequate arrangements have been made for the procurement of Kharif crops so that farmers do not face any problems in selling their crops.

In the meeting, issues related to the adoption of mechanized procurement operations, borrowing at low-interest rates, reduction in the cost of procurement operations, adoption of new technologies and quality control systems, promotion of coarse grains, bagging requirements, online settlement of food subsidy claims etc. were discussed and it was suggested that such innovations should be encouraged.

