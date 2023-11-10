Home

Haryana Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll At 9 As 2 Succumb In Ambala, 7 Held

Officials said that seven persons had died in Yamunanagar district while two succumbed today in neighbouring Ambala district taking the toll in the suspected Haryana hooch tragedy to nine.

Representative Image

Haryana News: Death toll in a suspected hooch tragedy in Haryana mounted to nine as two people died in Ambala district, day after seven deaths were reported in neighbouring Yamunanagar due an alleged case of poisoning caused by spurious liquor.

Officials said that seven persons had died in Yamunanagar district while two succumbed today in neighbouring Ambala district taking the death count in the suspected case of spurious liquor poisoning to nine.

According to the police, two migrant labourers– both natives of Uttar Pradesh– died after reportedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, which had been manufactured illegally in Ambala district.

The two deceased, who worked at a factory in Ambala, were living in a rented house in a village of the district.

When their condition became grave, they were admitted to Mullana Medical College at Mulana here where they succumbed on Friday, a police official from Ambala district said.

Following the incident, the Yamunanagar police formed a special investigation team to probe the matter and arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

Police said around 200 boxes of spurious liquor were prepared in an abandoned old factory which was then supplied to some of the arrested accused in Yamunanagar, adding that they recovered 14 empty drums and the material used for making illicit liquor from the spot.

A senior police official said they are trying to find out when the accused started making the liquor and who else were involved in its manufacture.

Two other suspects were later apprehended for allegedly manufacturing the liquor illegally in the neighbouring Ambala district, Mullana SHO Surinder had said on Thursday.

“They supplied this liquor in Yamunanagar district,” the SHO added.

Among those arrested, two are local illegal vendors from Yamunanagar, the police said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress AAP and INLD have targeted the Chief Minister M L Khattar-led BJP government in the state over deaths due to suspected spurious liquor and said it has failed to learn lessons from previous incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

