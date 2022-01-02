Omicron Scare in Haryana: Amid the looming threats of the new covid variant, Omicron, Haryana government on Sunday ordered closure of malls and markets by 5 PM in districts with high daily cases, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. The government also informed that Only fully vaccinated allowed to enter public transport, hotels, restaurants, malls, grain markets.Also Read - Bihar Reports First Omicron Case, 26-Year-Old Man Tests Positive in Patna's Kidwaipuri

“In districts with high daily cases, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, malls & markets to close by 5pm. Only fully vaccinated allowed to enter public transport, hotels, restaurants, malls, grain markets. Teams formed for enforcement of law,” Haryana Minister Anil Vij said. Also Read - India Records Over 13,000 Covid Cases in Last 24 Hrs, 8 Districts With Over 10% Positivity Rate

The decision to impose new curbs has been taken in the wake of Haryana reporting the biggest single-day jump of 26 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that pushed its tally of such infections to 63, according to a health department bulletin. Also Read - Punjab Reports First Omicron Case; Will State Impose Night Curfew? Here's What State Govt Says

On Thursday, the state had reported 23 Omicron cases. Of the total 63 cases, 23 are active while the rest have been discharged, the bulletin stated. Officials said the majority of Omicron cases are being reported from districts that fall under the National Capital Region.