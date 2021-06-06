Haryana Lockdown News: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government is expected to extend the lockdown, which is currently in force till June 7. However, some relaxations in the timings to some sectors are likely to be announced today. Earlier last week, the Khattar government had extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by another week till June 7, easing restrictions on shop timings. Terming the lockdown ‘Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)’, the government had allowed shops to stay open from 9 am to 3 pm on odd-even days. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Updates: Restrictions in These Districts Lifted Completely From Today | Check Full List

Addressing a virtual press conference, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had asserted that even though the COVID-19 situation has improved in the state, it has been decided to extend the ‘Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana’ lockdown till 5 am on June 7 with some more relaxations. He had stated shops that were earlier allowed to open as per odd-even basis from 7 am to 12 pm will now be open from 9 am to 3 pm. Also Read - States Announce Easing of COVID Curbs From Monday | A Look at Lockdown/Relaxation in Parts of India

‘We had received representations from market associations after which we decided to change the timings. However, the shops will continue to open as per teh odd-even system,’ Khattar said. Also Read - Haryana Extends Lockdown: What's Allowed, What's Not. Complete Details

Malls were allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm, subject to certain conditions. CM Khattar had stated that number of visitors allowed inside a mall will depend on the size of the structure. ‘For example, in a 1,000 square feet mall, 40 people will be allowed at a time, and if it has an area of 2,000 square feet, the number of people allowed at a given time will be 80,’ he said.