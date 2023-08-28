Home

News

Haryana Govt Makes Big Announcement! SC To Get Promotion in Group A and B Category Government Jobs

Haryana Govt Makes Big Announcement! SC To Get Promotion in Group A and B Category Government Jobs

Scheduled Castes will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs in Haryana

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, during the Vidhansabha session, announced that Scheduled Castes (SC) will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs. He has announced 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes in promotion.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES