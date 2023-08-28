Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Haryana Govt Makes Big Announcement! SC To Get Promotion in Group A and B Category Government Jobs
Scheduled Castes will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs in Haryana
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, during the Vidhansabha session, announced that Scheduled Castes (SC) will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs. He has announced 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes in promotion.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar ने विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान बड़ी घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि ग्रुप A और B कैटेगरी की सरकारी नौकरियों में पदोन्नति में अनुसूचित जाति को आरक्षण मिलेगा। उन्होंने पदोन्नति में अनुसूचित जाति को 20 प्रतिशत आरक्षण की घोषणा की है।#Haryana #DIPRHaryana
— DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) August 28, 2023
