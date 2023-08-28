Top Recommended Stories

Haryana Govt Makes Big Announcement! SC To Get Promotion in Group A and B Category Government Jobs

Scheduled Castes will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs in Haryana

Updated: August 28, 2023 7:03 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, during the Vidhansabha session, announced that Scheduled Castes (SC) will get reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs. He has announced 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes in promotion.

