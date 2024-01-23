Home

Haryana: Semi-Naked Bodies Of Uzbek Woman, Delhi Man Found In Sonipat Resort

A Delhi man and his woman friend from Uzbekistan were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a resort in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday morning.

Haryana News: The half-naked bodies of a Delhi man and a woman from Uzbekistan were found at a resort in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday. According to the police, 26-year-old Himanshu, and Abduleva, 32, were found dead inside their room at the ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ resort.

An official said the deceased duo had checked in the resort on Sunday night and were found lying dead in their booked room on Monday morning by the resort staff, who then promptly informed the police. “The resort staff saw the bodies from the window and informed the police,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as, Himanshu, a resident of Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, and Abduleva, an Uzbekistan native, who was in India on a tourist visa, the official said.

He said that Abduleva was found dead on the bed while Himanshu was lying outside the bathroom, both in a half-naked state.

“The family of the man has reached the hospital but refused to comment on the matter. The Uzbekistan Embassy has been informed about the death of Abduleva, whose passport was recovered from the crime scene,” the police said, adding that cause of death is being ascertained and will be known after post-mortem examination is completed.

Giving details. Sonipat Sadar police station SHO Karamjeet Singh said that someone known had tried to contact the deceased woman over the phone during early morning hours, but there was no response.

“Some people known to her reached the resort later and contacted the staff following which the police was also informed,” the SHO said.

“When the room was opened, the woman and the man were found lying dead. There were no injury marks on their bodies…A liquor bottle was found in the room, but it cannot be confirmed at this stage whether they had consumed alcohol or not,” he said, adding that Himanshu and Abduleva were stated to be friends, according to their acquaintances.

The officer said a possible cause of death could be toxic fumes from a coal stove (angeethi) found in the room, however, nothing can be ascertained until post-mortem report is completed.

“An angeethi was also found and there is a possibility that it could have emitted some toxic gases, but all these are preliminary details. The cause behind death can be known once the post-mortem is done and its report comes,” the SHO said.

Further investigation is on into the matter, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

