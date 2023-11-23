Home

News

Haryana SHOCKER: 142 Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted By Principal At Jind Govt School, Arrested

Haryana SHOCKER: 142 Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted By Principal At Jind Govt School, Arrested

A government school principal in Haryana's Jind district is accused sexually assaulting as many as 142 minor schoolgirls over a period of 6 years.

Photo For Representation Only

Haryana News: A disturbing incident has come to the light from Jind district in Haryana where a principal of government-run school has been accused of sexually assaulting as many as 142 minor girl students enrolled at the institution.

Trending Now

According to officials, the principal, who has now been arrested sexually abused 142 girl students– all minors– over a period of six years. A senior official said a probe committee led by a senior officer has statements of 390 girls in the case of which 142 girl students alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the accused while the others stated they witnessed the horrifying acts happening to their school mates.

You may like to read

“A probe committee led by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has recorded the statements of 390 girls in total and we have forwarded complaints of 142 instances of sexual assault on girls to higher officials of the Education department for further action,” Jind Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Imran Raza, told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

“Of these 142 girls, the majority accused the principal of sexually assaulting them while the rest said they were witnesses to the horrific acts. The accused principal is currently behind bars,” Raza said.

Girls wrote to PM, President earlier this year

Notably, on August 31 this year, some 15 girls had written to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, the National Women’s Commission, and the state women’s commission, among others,– informing about the disturbing acts by the Principal.

On September 13, the Haryana Women’s Commission finally took cognisance of the letter and forwarded it to Jind Police for action the day after, on September 14. However, it was alleged that the police dragged their feet in the matter and filed an FIR much later on October 30.

The accused was arrested on November 4 and produced before a court on November 7, which remanded the accused principal in judicial custody on November 7.

Earlier, the state women’s commission stated that 60 girls at the government school came forward to record their statements against the principal. However, the number has now risen to 142, officials informed.

‘Officials did not act promptly’

Weighing in on the case, a legal expert said the district officials, including the police and officials of the Education department, did not act promptly, adding that the POCSO Act, especially sub-sections 19, 20, and 21, stipulate that an FIR has to be registered at the earliest if a sexual harassment against a minor girl is reported.

Activists, too, questioned why it took the police one and a half months to register the FIR against the accused.

Meanwhile, DC Raza said: “The principal was prima facie found guilty during an investigation conducted by a team of three (district) officials of the rank of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). Now a chargesheet will be prepared against the accused for his dismissal and denial of perks that come with his job.”

The decision on further action against the arrested principal would be taken after the filing of the chargesheet, the deputy commissioner said, adding that Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harish Vasisth has been deputed for further investigation into the matter.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of six members led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepti Garg was formed on November 16 to probe the allegations against the principal.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shrikant Jadhav directed the probe team to file a report within 10 days and also arrange counselling for the minor girls who were allegedly preyed on by the principal.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.