Have To Do Much Bigger Work Now: Hema Malini After BJP Announces Her Candidature From Mathura

Hema Malini has again been fielded from Mathura from where she had won two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the names of 193 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Out of the 193 candidates, 51 candidates are from the state of Uttar Pradesh. This time, the saffron camp has banked heavily on its sitting MPs. The notable names in the first list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Hema Malini from Mathura, Ajay Mishra Teni from Kheri, Smriti Irani from Amethi, Lallo Singh from Faizabad (Ayodhya) and Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli among others.

Talking to news agency ANI, sitting MP from Mathura Hema Malini said, “I wanted to do a lot of things here. I have done many things in the first five years and even better during my second term. This is the third time and I have to do much bigger work now… I would like to thank PM Modi, National President JP Nadda, HM Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On her candidature from the Mathura constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Hema Malini says, “I wanted to do a lot of things here. I have done many things in the first five years and even better during my second term. This is… pic.twitter.com/2lADQAnemk — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

The new faces in the BJP list include Saket Mishra from Shrawasti, Kripa Shankar Singh from Jaunpur and Ritesh Pandey from Ambedkarnagar.

Saket Mishra, who is the sitting MLC, is the son of Nripendra Mishra, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman chairman and former principal secretary to Prime Minister Modi.

Kripa Shankar had quit the Congress to join the BJP and Pandey, sitting BSP MP, had recently switched sides. The candidates for Pilibhit and Sultanpur, which are held by Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi respectively, are yet to be announced.

Prime Minister Modi will be seeking re-election from Varanasi for the third time, winning the earlier two elections in 2014 and 2019 from the same seat with a handsome margin of over 3.71 lakh and 4.79 lakh votes.

Rajnath Singh will also be seeking re-election from Lucknow for the third time after winning it in two previous elections in 2014 and 2019 comfortably by a margin of 2.72 lakh and 3.47 votes respectively.

The BJP has again reposed faith in Ajay Mishra Teni from Kheri. Mishra had been in the thick of storm in connection with October 3, 2021, violence in which his son Ashish Mishra allegedly ran his car over the farmers protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra won the Lok Sabha elections from Kheri constituency in 2014 and 2019 for the party.

