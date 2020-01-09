New Delhi: To make the business more convenient for customers, HDFC Bank on Thursday launched myApps, a suite of white-label apps that will enable urban local bodies including Smart cities and municipalities, housing societies, clubs or gymkhanas and even religious institutions to completely digitise their ecosystem.

In a first of its kind, the bank will offer a customised app as a value-added service in addition to its complete suite of banking products. Through this new app, customers members can make payments for utilities and fees, make online bookings for various facilities, stay updated on latest announcements, and utilise a host of other features offered by the bank.

The myApps was launched at an event in Mumbai by Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government & Institutional Business, Start-ups and E-Commerce, HDFC Bank and Sunali Rohra, Executive Vice President, Government and Institutional Business, HDFC Bank.

“As a lifestyle bank, it is our endeavour to be an integral part of our customers’ daily lives and go beyond providing basic banking services. The myApps suite of products will provide our institutional customers with convenience, flexibility and the extra digital edge they need to ensure they are enhancing their services and further the Digital India mission” Smita Bhagat said during the launch event.

She added that the HDFC Bank has been at the forefront of digitisation initiatives and want to take this digital push to the last mile by tapping these largely underpenetrated segments.

Sunali Rohra, Executive Vice President, Government and Institutional Business, HDFC Bank, stated that the launching of the app marks HDFC Bank’s move towards ecosystem banking.

“We are delighted to launch this suite of products which marks HDFC Bank’s move towards ecosystem banking. It’s an industryfirst as we focus on segments that have historically been underserved with a specifically tailored suite of solutions to enhance their digital capabilities and make them future ready,” she said.

The HDFC Bank has launched this app as part of its strategy to take digitisation to the next level by focusing on providing value beyond basic banking services and tapping into the B2B2C space.

The myApps will be free to all members of each institution and there will be no monthly subscription charges per user. There are also no restrictions on the number of users as well. Moreover, the app can be customized in over 20 languages beginning with Hindi and English.