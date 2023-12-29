Home

‘He Doesn’t Speak For Us’: Congress Rejects Pitroda’s Remark, Confirms Ram Mandir Consecration Invite To Kharge, Sonia

Congress on Thursday confirmed Ram Mandir consecration invitations to Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi while also distancing itself from senior party leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the matter.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said senior party leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on Ram Mandir are not the party's official stance.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday confirmed invitations for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony sent by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi even as the grand-old party distanced itself from senior leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks on the grand temple which is set for inauguration on January 22 next year.

Confirming the invitations to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said that the decision will be taken and communicated at the appropriate time.

Pitroda’s remarks not Congress’ stance

Responding to party leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks on Ram Mandir, Ramesh said his comments did not reflect the party’s official stance on the matter. “Sam Pitroda’s statement is not an official statement of Congress, he doesn’t speak on behalf of the Congress party,” Ramesh told news agency ANI.

“Chairperson Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have received invitation for January 22, decision will be taken and communicated at appropriate time,” he added.

What Sam Pitroda said?

Earlier this week, Pitroda while speaking to ANI targeted the BJP-led Central government asking if Ram Mandir was the real issue or unemployment.

“I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can’t make that the main platform,” Sam Pitroda had remarked on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

“He (Modi) is everybody’s Prime Minister and not a party’s Prime Minister and that’s the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?” he added.

BJP flays Pitroda, Congress over Ram Mandir remarks

Pitroda’s remarks drew flak from the BJP with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saying that the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is “creating a sense of loss, gloom and dread in the Indian National Congress.” Continuing the scathing attack, Pradhan claimed t Sam Pitroda’s heartburn over Ram Mandir and the celebrations associated with it are reflective of the Congress’ “chronic allergy to Lord Ram and Hindus”.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi also flayed Pitroda over his remarks, saying that “People like Sam Pitroda have no connection with India. He questioned EVM and also Ram Temple. He may not have a belief in God. Lord Ram and our customs are as important as unemployment. People like Sam Pitroda have no knowledge about our culture”.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that leaders of alliance keep making shallow statements one after the other and abusing Sanatana Dharma. “All their leader of alliance partners kept abusing Sanatana Dharma and making one after another shallow statements. On the other hand Modi government has only one agenda welfare of poorer and development of the nation and PM Modi’s government has set new standards of good governance,” Thakur said.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Congress, which is being run by people like Sam Pitroda or NGOs, can never win the hearts of the people of this country.”

The consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)

