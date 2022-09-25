Health Awards 2022: In a first, Zee Digital in association with The HealthSite.Com is holding the first edition of Health Awards 2022 to honour the movers, leaders and achievers in the health sector of India. Each contributor will be rewarded based on a set of parameters—efforts and innovations. The health care sector of India has suffered and faced a lot of challenges in the past few years, however, it never bent. Today, on this occasion we will remember all the work the healthcare professionals have put in, just to make the lives of the common people less challenging.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the year 2019 has transformed the healthcare system, and the sector has gone through fast-paced changes that were led by the digital revolution. The sudden challenges of the COVID pandemic not only paved the way for medical advancements, but also created a new world order built on the foundation of collaboration, backed by scientific advancements, and driven by data making healthcare affordable and accessible.

Health Awards 2022: Chief Guests

The awards will be honoured by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who will also address the gathering and share his insights on the health care system. She will also be joined by Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Vice Chancellor – Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, New Delhi.

During the summit, key issues like ‘What Needs to be Done in Indian Healthcare Ecosystem; How Well Is India Equipped To Deal With Emerging Diseases In The Post Pandemic World’ will be addressed.

Health Awards 2022: Key Panelists