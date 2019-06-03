Looking for special, slightly offbeat and delish recipes to serve your family and friends this Eid? After a whole month of fasting and feasting, here are some eid recipe ideas that you can try cooking. These recipes by celebrity Pilates instructor and nutritionist Radhika Karle tick all the right boxes when it comes to taste and nutrition!

Stir fry veggies and chicken with cashew nuts

Ingredients

For the stir fry

1 cup onion, cut into medium cubes

75 gms chicken cut into long strips

¾ cup broccoli florets

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup mushrooms cut into quarters

1/2 cup unsalted cashew nuts

1 cup each of red and yellow bell peppers cut into medium cubes

For the sauce

1 tsp fresh ginger chopped

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2 cups water

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp cornflour

Method:

Combine all sauce ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to boil while stirring continuously until the sauce thickens. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large non-stick saucepan, add onions and bell peppers, cover and cook for 2 minutes until vegetables are sweating. Add broccoli, cover and continue cooking for 1 minute. Add mushrooms, cover again, and cook for another 2 minutes.

NOTE: Broccoli should remain bright green in colour while cooking so ensure you are not overcooking the vegetables.

Finally, add chicken slices and cook covered until chicken is cooked through – approximately 2-3 minutes.

Fold the cooked sauce on top and simmer on low heat for 1 minute.

Add the cashew nuts, stir and serve immediately.

Tabbouleh Salad

Ingredients

1 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded, diced

¼ cup finely chopped parsely

½ cup cooked bulgur wheat

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

½ tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp minced garlic

1 tsp black pepper

1tomato diced

¼ tsp salt

Method:

Combine lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl to make the dressing.

Add cucumber, tomato, mint, and parsley to the cooked bulgur wheat.

Add the dressing and toss till mixed well.

Serve at room temperature. Makes one serving.

Mango chia pudding

Ingredients

1 cup plain almond milk

2tbsp chia seeds

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 pinch ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground cardamom

1 cup mango puree

Method

Stir almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, cinnamon and cardamom together in a bowl with lid.

Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight till thick pudding-like consistency is formed.

Layer chia pudding and mango puree in an individual dessert bowl just before serving. Serve chilled. Makes 1 serving.