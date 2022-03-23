New Delhi: Amid the advent of early summers in parts of north India that have led to the temperatures rising in the middle of March, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some states till Sunday. The weather agency also forecasted scattered rainfall in a few regions in southern India for the next 4 days.Also Read - Cyclone Asani Alert: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains In THESE Areas Till Monday

The IMD also said that under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on March 23 and 24 and isolated rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning and hail over Uttrakhand on March 24.

Heatwave alert

IMD said heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Saurashtra-Kutch during March 25-27 and over Gujarat Region on March 26 and 27.

Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on March 23

Rainfall warning