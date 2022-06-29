Maharashtra Political Crisis: Security has been beefed up at the Dabolim Airport in Goa on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in the state from Guwahati, Assam. A posse of policemen led by the district superintendent of police Shekhar Prabhudessai has been deployed at the airport in the evening. Also, the Police have increased the security at a five-star hotel near Panaji ahead of the arrival of rebel MLAs. A close aide of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said the group (of rebel Shiv Sens MLAs) will be staying in a Goa-based hotel and reach Mumbai by 9.30 am on Thursday to participate in the floor test ordered by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.Also Read - 'My Own People Betrayed Me': Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM

It is expected that the rebel MLAs would be landing in Goa in the night and will head to the five-star hotel in Dona Paula village by road, a distance of 30 km from the airport. Apart from the tightened security at the hotel, unnecessary movement of the people on its premises has been restricted, said the sources. Even media persons are not allowed to go beyond the main entrance of the hotel. Also Read - Focus Shifts To Goa As Supreme Court Gives No Relief To Uddhav, Floor Test Tomorrow| Maharashtra LIVE

Also, the hotel management is silent about the bookings. But, sources said at least 70 rooms have been booked for the MLAs. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray To Prove Majority Tomorrow As Supreme Court Clears Desk For Floor Test

Police sources informed that all vehicles entering Goa from Maharashtra are being thoroughly checked at the Patradevi check-post, fearing that supporters of Shiv Sena may enter the state to lodge their protest against the rebel MLAs.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their leader Eknath Shinde left Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel where they were staying for the last eight days.

The Sena legislators left the hotel premises in three luxury Assam State Transport Corporation buses — one carrying their luggage, and the other buses transporting the rebels and their leader Shinde.