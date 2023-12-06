Home

Cyclone Michaung Effect: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall THESE 3 States; Check Latest Update

Latest Updates on Cyclone Michaung Impact in India.

A view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Cyclone Michaung Effect: The India Meteorological Department (IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh for the next 10-12 hours due to the after-effects of Cyclone Michaung which made landfall in the coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh two days ago.

According to IMD, Cyclone Michaung will continue to affect the precipitation patterns despite the cyclonic storm weakening into a depression. Isolated rainfall is likely to lash parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh over the coming 12 hours, the weather agency said.

Two days after facing cyclone ‘Michaung’, many parts of Chennai continued reel under severe flooding, water-logging, and power cut-off. To take note of the flood situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with CM MK Stalin.

Despite weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area, Cyclone Michaung will continue to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh for the next 10-12 hours, according to IMD.

Cyclone Michaung has weakened slowly after making landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. During the landfall process, the severe cyclonic storm passed with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Weather agencies said Wednesday evening that Tamil Nadu and southern parts of Andhra Pradesh will not receive any more rainfall even as the both states continued to battle the trail of destruction left behind by the devastating cyclone.

Check out the latest Cyclone Michung updates:

On early Wednesday morning, at around 5:30 AM, the remnants of the cyclonic storm weakened into a depression and lay centered at 5.30 AM of Wednesday at about 50 km east-northeast of Khammam, 110 km north-northwest of Gannavaram (Vijayawada) and 250 km southwest of Jagdalpur, the IMD said in a statement.

As per a release by the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office, there is no more cyclone threat for Odisha but Michaung’s remnants will cause widespread rains in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

In its daily bulletin on Wednesday evening, the IMD said that Michaung currently hovers over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbouring areas and is expected to lose more potency over the next 12 hours.

Chennai, which was completely inundated due to heavy rains caused by the cyclone, faced extended power cuts in several parts of the city while the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the state capital on December 7.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, an average rainfall of 6.5 mm was recorded over the last 24 hours with the highest downpour of 106.0 mm recorded in Pottangi Block of Koraput District.

Talking to news agency ANI, DG IMD Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that Cyclone Michaung has weakened considerably since making landfall and will not have any disastrous impact anymore. However, the cyclonic storm will continue to cause heavy rainfall– ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm– in parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and North Andhra Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the flood situation caused due to cyclone Michaung. Taking to ‘X’, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai wrote, “Our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl is with the people of TN always & especially during the testing times. Our Hon Defence Minister Thiru @rajnathsingh avl will be in Chennai tomorrow to assess the flood situation caused due to Cyclone Michaung.”

Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, Finance Minister and Chief Secretary of the state during this visit. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister on the visit.

After the aerial visit, Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

Earlier today, CM Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung and distributed necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.

“The floodwaters in Chennai’s suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon!” MK Stalin posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises.”

After the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to PM Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores.CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

