Hemant Soren Arrest: PMLA Court Sends Ex-CM To 1-Day Custody, Reserves Order Till Friday

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on late Wednesday after the central probe agency grilled him for nearly seven hours in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an alleged land scam.

Outgoing Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren being taken by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for the summons in an alleged land scam at the ED court, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Hemant Soren Arrest: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was sent to a day in judicial custody by the special PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday even as the court reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request seeking a 10-day custody of the JMM chief.

Soren was arrested by the ED on late Wednesday after the central probe agency grilled him for nearly seven hours in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an alleged land scam.

The JMM executive president has been sent to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said, adding that the ED sought 10 days remand for Soren but the reserved its order for Friday.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for Soren, told reporters outside the court that the JMM leader was sent to judicial custody till an order was passed.

Ranjan alleged that Soren’s arrest was a “conspiracy” to topple the JMM-led Jharkhand government and the “entire case is driven by wrong intentions”.

“The entire case is driven by wrong intentions. This is a conspiracy to topple the government. There is no evidence in the entire proceedings against the former chief minister. His arrest was made when proceedings were on to record his statement, which is illegal,” he said.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

The JMM leader was taken to the Birsa Munda Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

As the ex-chief minister was brought outside the court building on the way to the jail, his supporters raised slogans like “Hemant Soren Zindabad”. Soren greeted them in response.

Hemant Soren, the de-facto chief of the JMM, was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night after nearly seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case, officials said.

Ahead of his arrest, Soren resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand and submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and was then whisked off to the ED office in Ranchi.

Citing sources, PTI reported that Soren, 48, was allegedly “evasive” in his replies during his questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per the report, the central probe agency put across 15 questions to Soren during the second round of questioning in the case. He was first quizzed on January 20.

The JMM leader was shown the typed statements he recorded with the agency and before taking him in custody, his signatures were sought on these documents. However, it’s unclear if he signed them.

What’s case against Hemant Soren?

The Enforcement Directorate– which probes financial crimes– has accused Hemant Soren of money laundering pertaining to the alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets apart from his purported links with members of the ‘land mafia’.

The investigation is linked to a “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in Jharkhand, according to the ED. The agency has so far arrested 14 people in the cases, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state’s Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

(With PTI inputs)

