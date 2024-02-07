Home

Hemant Soren Being Kept In Dark Basement Without Sunlight, Ventilation; Lawyer Claims

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for Hemant Soren, claimed that even the air comes through a pipe in that basement room and the former CM is constantly being monitored by the armed guards.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren greets supporters while being produced before PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Hemant Soren Arrest: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was being kept in a dark “basement” with no ventilation or sunlight which is constantly manned by armed guards even when he is asleep, the arrested JMM leader’s lawyer alleged on Wednesday.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for Soren, claimed that even the air comes through a pipe in that basement room and the former CM is constantly being monitored by the armed guards, even while sleeping.

The AG claimed that Hemant Soren has been kept in a basement room where even sunlight does not reach as there are no windows.

A special PMLA court Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Hemant Soren by five days in a purported money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

‘Soren being kept behind bars in view of LS polls’

On February 2, the JMM executive president was remanded to five days’ ED custody by the special PMLA (The Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court which ended on Wednesday.

“The ED had prayed for seven days of remand which we objected saying no further remand is required because he has already been interrogated for eight hours on January 20 and another eight hours on January 31,” AG Ranjan told reporters.

The AG said Soren has already been interrogated by the agency for 120 hours in five days.

“So, there is no need for any further remand. But they have tried to expand this scope of investigation beyond the predicate offence matter. We have been saying that they (ED) have no power and jurisdiction to investigate anything beyond the predicate offence,” the AG said.

He said the FIR has been lodged in connection with 8.5 acres of land which is there in the scheduled offence while in today’s petition the agency have used other chats which are not linked to the present land deal in which he has been arrested.

Ranjan alleged that the ED wants to keep the former CM behind bars for as long as they can in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

‘I am the wife of a warrior’

Meanwhile, the jailed politician’s wife wife Kalpana Soren shared a heartwarming message on social media on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary.

Kalpana Soren wrote that he is the life partner of a warrior and will always be his strength.

She said her husband is not with the family on their wedding anniversary but she will not be emotional as he will “defeat conspiracy and emerge as a winner”.

“Hemant ji did not accept to bow down, to protect the identity and existence of Jharkhand. He chose to dedicate himself and fight the conspiracy. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary but Hemant ji is not among the family or children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and emerge as a winner and join us soon,” she wrote in a post in Hindi.

“I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle,” Kalpana Soren said.



