High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards Concludes With Glitz And Glam

Mumbai: The much-awaited High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards are back yet again to acknowledge individuals of different nationalities for their remarkable accomplishments. The event which took place at The Westin, Mumbai Powai Lake on December 5 turned out to be a starry affair. It was attended by the who’s who of B-Town which made the night even more special.

While Bollywood actor Preeti Jhangiani conferred all the winners, Lord Rami Ranger, a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom attended the event as a Chief Guest. The event was hosted by famous TV and Bollywood actor Aman Verma. Besides, other eminent personalities were also present at the star-studded night.

Some notable awardees include— Komalika Bari – Only the third Indian player to win the world title at the Tata Archery Academy’s Cadet World Youth Archery Championships; Arun Govil – popular actor who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan; & successful entrepreneur and business leader Rohit Chadda – co-founder of world’s largest food ordering platform foodpanda.com, former CEO of Zee Digital & currently COO of Times Network.

List of the winners of 3rd edition

Arun Govil

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (Former Member of Parliament at New Zealand Parliament)

Dr. Rajendra Bharud

Komalika Bari

Ranjay Sikka (New Zealand)

Lufti Hassan (USA)

John Clifford (United Kingdom)

Shanta Patel Rabadiya (Uganda)

Nick Katsoris (USA)

Rohit Chadda

Sanjib Sahoo (USA)

Sanjay Labh

Raj Gandhi

Vipul Saran (USA)

Srinivas Manapragada (USA)

Shailesh Kunnath (UAE)

Captain Indraani Singh

Dr. Zubin Daruwalla (Singapore)

Harish Menon (UAE)

SsanjayKumar Thanki (UAE)

Debashis Haldar

Chandrashekhar Reddy

Anshul Singhania

T. Rajini Samuel

Bharat Upamanyu

Sanjivani Bhelend

Balasubramanian Mahadevan

Disha Rathi

Neha Gianchand

Makrand Pataskar

Jaideep Nagrath

Amit Bhandari

Milin Shah

Aditya Gaurav

Harish Kotecha (USA)

Sammie Vance (USA)

Jatinder Bahrey

Megha (USA)

Shipra Dawar

Names of the winners of past editions are:-

Padma Vibhushan Avinash Dixit (USA)

Padma Bhushan Mr. Kaushik Basu (USA)

Lord Rami Ranger CBE (UK)

Padma Shri Anup Jalota

Lord Karan Bilimoria (UK)

Dr. Vijay Kalantri (Chairman, World Trade Centre)

Mr. Aanjjan Srivastav

Padma Shree Dr. Mukesh Batra (Dr. Batra’s Clinic)

Mr. Ramesh Taurani

Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani

Ms. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Google, USA)

Mr. Vivek Gupta (Founder of Licious, India)

Mr. Ram Gidoomal (UK), Dr. Chirantan Ghosh (USA)

Ms. Abhnash K Bains (UK)

Ms. Kamel Hothi OBE (UK)

Mr. Prabhu Guptara (UK)

Dr. Harbeen Arora (President, Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Mr. C K Patel (USA)

Mr. Talat Aziz

Mr. Malav Sanghavi (UK)

Mr. Tanveer Ghazi

Mr. Onir

Ms. Fatema Agarkar

Benzy

Advait Kolarkar