High-Voltage Drama in Hyderabad: Car of Andhra CM’s Sister Towed Away While She Was In It | WATCH

As Sharmila refused to get down from the car, the police towed away the vehicle with Sharmila sitting inside it. Later she was shifted to the SR Nagar Police Station. The video of the incident is goimng viral on social media.

YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: A high-votage drama was witnessed on the streets of Hyderabad on Tuesday after police detained Police detained YSRTP leader and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila. Reports claimed that she was heading towards Chief Minister’s official residence in a car damaged in the alleged attack by the TRS supporters in Warangal district. The YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader herself was driving the car and proceeding towards Pragathi Bhavan as a mark of protest against the attack by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

When Sharmila along with her supporters reached near the Yashoda Hospital on Raj Bhavan Road, the police stopped them. The YSRTP workers raised slogans against the ruling party. As they tried to proceed towards the chief minister’s residence, police detained them.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Sharmila was later arrested and brought to Hyderabad. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday night, she made it clear that her yatra and the fight against the TRS atrocities would not stop. She added that she would not be cowed down by the ‘rowdies and rogues of TRS’ and would march for the sake of four crore Telangana people who stood by her.

In continuation of her protest, she began her march towards the Pragati Bhavan to “seek an explanation from KCR” and “know if this is part of his governance that those who questioned his government’s failures and tyranny had to be attacked and harmed”.

Some party leaders, who also staged a protest at the party’s office in Jubilee Hills, were also arrested by the police.

(With agency inputs)