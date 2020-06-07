New Delhi: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases; 287 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 24,6628, including 1,20,406 active cases, 1,19,293 cured/discharged/migrated and 6929 deaths, health ministry data on Sunday morning revealed. On Saturday, India surpassed Italy and Spain to become the fifth worst-hit country in the world. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Rise to 219, North Delhi Tops The List With 33 Hotspots

Here are the top 10 developments:

1. The maximum numbers are coming from the metro cities. India's top four metropolitan clusters — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai — account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally.

2. Apart from the metro cities, there are Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, which along with the four metro cities account for 60 per cent of overall confirmed cases and more than 80 per cent of the deaths across India, as per the latest data disclosed by various states and union territories.

3. India has also seen close to 1.15 COVID-19 patients having recovered, which is also among the 10 highest in the world.

4. An analysis of the numbers announced by various states and UTs showed that the total number of confirmed cases across the four main metropolitan regions of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai has risen to close to 1.14 lakh — accounting for nearly 48 per cent of the nationwide tally. Their collective count of fatalities has also neared 3,150, which is more than 46 per cent of the nationwide death count.

5. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, on Saturday, taking the state’s overall number of fatalities to 2,969. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked by 2,739 in the state to 82,968, according to the state’s health bulletin.

6. Gujarat reported 498 new coronavirus positive cases and 29 deaths, including 26 in Ahmedabad district, taking the total case count to 19,617 and fatalities to 1,219, the state health department said.

7. In Tamil Nadu, 19 more people died while 1,498 new cases were detected. The state’s overall tally rose to 30,152, while its death toll has mounted to 251. Chennai, the worst-hit district in the state, saw its tally rising by 1,146 to 20,993, while its death toll also rose to 197.