Karnataka Hijab Row LIVE Updates: All eyes are set on the Karnataka High Court as it will resume hearing on petitions seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab. The single bench of Justice Krishna S. Dixit is expected to take up the matter at 2:30 PM. Earlier on Tuesday, the HC had requested the students to maintain peace and tranquility in the state so that the public is not disturbed. Justice Dixit said that it has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large and it hopes the same would be practiced. Furthermore, the HC had noted that making agitation, going on the street, shouting slogans, attacking students, students attacking others, are not good things. ” If we see fire and blood on TV, judges will be disturbed. If the mind is disturbed, intellect will not work”, it had stated.Also Read - Explained: What Is Karnataka Hijab Controversy And How Did It All Start, Everything You Need To Know - Watch

Here are the LIVE Updates on Hijab Row: