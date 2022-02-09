Karnataka Hijab Row LIVE Updates: All eyes are set on the Karnataka High Court as it will resume hearing on petitions seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab. The single bench of Justice Krishna S. Dixit is expected to take up the matter at 2:30 PM. Earlier on Tuesday, the HC had requested the students to maintain peace and tranquility in the state so that the public is not disturbed. Justice Dixit said that it has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large and it hopes the same would be practiced. Furthermore, the HC had noted that making agitation, going on the street, shouting slogans, attacking students, students attacking others, are not good things. ” If we see fire and blood on TV, judges will be disturbed. If the mind is disturbed, intellect will not work”, it had stated.Also Read - Explained: What Is Karnataka Hijab Controversy And How Did It All Start, Everything You Need To Know - Watch
Here are the LIVE Updates on Hijab Row:
- Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi will be appearing for the government, while senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat will present arguments for petitioners before the bench.
- The students who filed petitions are Ayesha, Hajeera Almas, Resham Farooq, Alia Assadi, Shafa, Shameem and Muskaan Jainaab.
- The students in the petition have submitted that the college authorities have refused them the right to attend classes only because they wear hijab. The petition has claimed that Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat is illegally interfering in the activities of the college and has been made a party in the case.
- They have requested the court to issue directions to the government to not to interfere with their religious and fundamental rights. They mentioned that wearing hijab is an essential part of their religion.
- Considering the volatile situation in the state against the backdrop of the hijab crisis, the Karnataka government had yesterday declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges starting from Wednesday.
- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the students to wait until the court order and not to get provoked. “I appeal to all students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate,” he said.