HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the results for HPBOSE 12th exam 2020 on Thursday at 11:30 AM in a press conference. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website – hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE 12th exams were held in the month of March, but some papers had to be cancelled in the wake of coronavirus and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of viral disease.

The HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 were declared on June 9 on the official website after a brief delay due to technical glitches.

Here’s how to check your HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 10 results

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number as on the admit card

Step 5: Your HPBOSE 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result for future reference