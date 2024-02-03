Home

Himachal Pradesh: MeT Issues Orange Alert, Heavy Snowfall Likely; 4 NH Among 500 Roads Shut

MeT has predicted heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and issued an orange alert over the next two days in the northern state.

Tourists during snowfall in Shimla on Saturday Feb. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh News: The weather department has predicted heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and issued an orange alert over the next two days in the northern state. As per the local meteorological department light to moderate snowfall is expected at most places while heavy snowfall is predicted at isolated places in mid and high hills of the state.

The weatherman also cautioned of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm in lower areas and predicted a wet spell in the state till February 6.

Roads blocked due to whiteout

Himachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall on January 31 and February 1, enveloping the state in a blanket of snow after a relatively dry winter with little precipitation. The whiteout caused as many as 504 roads, including four national highways, to be closed for vehicular traffic, officials said.

On Saturday, a brief spell of snowfall was witnessed in state capital Shimla, bringing cheer to residents and tourists at the popular resort. The city and its adjoining areas witnessed intermittent snowfall with overcast skies.

The state emergency operation centre said as many as 161 roads are blocked in Shimla, 153 in Lahaul and Spiti, 76 in Kullu and 62 in Chamba district. The snowfall also caused disruptions in electricity as 674 transformers and 44 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Road clearing operations are going on in full swing to clear snow from the roads at the earliest, PWD officials said.

Cold wave

Meanwhile, the snowfall resulted in intense cold wave conditions, which persisted in most parts even as minimum temperatures rose by a few notches but stayed below normal. However, the weather remained dry and no snow or rain was reported from any part of the state in the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures were also marked below normal, the MeT said.

Kukumseri with minus 8.1 degree Celsius was coldest at night while Narkanda, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali shivered at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, minus 3.1 degrees Celsius and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla recorded a minimum night temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

