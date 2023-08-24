Himachal Pradesh Rains Latest Updates: IMD Predicts Change in Weather From August 26; Shimla, Mandi Receive Heavy Downpours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy showers for three days over northeast, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar

Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have wreaked havoc in the state. The Indian Metrological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain is likely to drench Himachal Pradesh, during the next two days. “In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was reported in most areas of the state. In districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur heavy to heavy rainfall is reported. Speaking amount-wise, 154 mm of rainfall was recorded in Joginder Nagar, 136 mm in Palampur, and 70 mm in Sirmaur. In Shimla city, 80 mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours… There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the districts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra. We have issued a yellow alert for 24 and 25 August,” IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said.

Trending Now

“From 26 August, the weather will change. Districts of plains and middle areas will receive light to moderate rains… From 26 to 30 August, the activity will reduce… From June till August, Himachal Pradesh has received 41% more rainfall than usual. The recorded rainfall is 804mm. Normal is 571 mm. Only Lahaul Spiti has received less rainfall than usual… Shimla has the most departure of 103%. Bilaspur has seen 86% more rainfall. August saw 10% more rainfall than usual and the most was in Mandi and Bilaspur” he added

