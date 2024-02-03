Home

Himachal Factory Fire Rages For 2nd Day: Death Toll At 5; Firefighting Efforts Continue

A major fire engulfed the NR Aroma factory-- a perfume manufacturing unit-- in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan-- and efforts are underway to contain it,over 24 hours after it broke out at around 2:45 pm on Friday.

Himachal Factory Fire: Firefighters Saturday continued their efforts to douse a major fire which engulfed a perfume manufacturing unit in the Baddi industrial area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan on Friday even as death toll in the incident mounted to five after bodies of more victims were recovered from the charred building.

According to officials, the fire engulfed the NR Aroma factory and efforts are underway to contain it,over 24 hours after it broke out at around 2:45 pm on Friday.

They said that firefighters were working to bring the blaze under control while a search is also underway to trace nine persons who are still missing, adding that 31 people suffered injuries in the fire.

A woman referred to the PGIMER Chandigarh was declared brought dead on Friday. Thereafter four more bodies were recovered from the site, Deputy Commissioner of Solan Manmohan Sharma said, according to news agency PTI.

The fire is yet to be brought under control as inflammable substances used for manufacturing perfumes and other cosmetics are catching fire, he said.

After an FIR under sections 285 (negligence), 336 (endangering life), 337 (causing hurt and (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was registered, factory head of N R Aromas company, Chander Shekhar, has been arrested, the police said in a statement issued today.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a factory in Jhar Majri industrial area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3umB8HiE9m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, who reached the spot and took stock of the situation, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Verma to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

#WATCH | Solan: Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu takes stalk of the spot where a fire broke out at NR aroma perfume factory, near Jharmajri, Nalagarh under Solan district. https://t.co/Q3fsqBbV1O pic.twitter.com/uMCKbtLol1 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

The deputy commissioner said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and adequate compensation would be given to the kin of the dead and the injured.

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in NR Aroma Company located in Jhar Majri village of Baddi Tehsil in Himachal's Solan district. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/jZt0XCT8Ag — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

“People jumped from the first and second floors of the building to save their lives and sustained multiple injuries on hands, legs and even spine,” Sharma said and added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material hindered the fire-fighting operations, and workers climbed on top of the building for safety, eyewitnesses said.

#Himachal: major fire in a cosmetic factory in Baddi factory. 32 injured rescued, 24 feared missing. pic.twitter.com/hhD0xakgDs — Diksha Verma (@dikshaaverma) February 2, 2024

The family members and friends of the missing people are anxiously waiting outside the factory and a woman whose daughter is missing was seen wailing in a video that went viral on social media.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently assessing the structural safety of the site and working to clear it of hazardous gases such as Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Sulphide and Sulphur Dioxide, police added.

Following the clearance, a team of forensic experts will conduct spot inspection and collect necessary evidence. Given the complex nature of the fire, the DGP has requested the state government for assistance from the Central Forensic Science Team of the Government of India.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu could not undertake a proposed visit to the site of the fire as his chopper could not take off due to inclement weather.

(With PTI inputs)

