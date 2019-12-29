New Delhi: It comes as good news ahead of New Year for women candidates in Himachal Pradesh who are preparing to appear for competitive examinations conducted by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and state Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC). As per the latest updates, these candidates will not have to pay any fees for the competitive exams. The decision to this effect was taken by the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday.

Apart from fee exemption, the state government in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also approved to provide free textbooks to all general category students of Class 9 and 10 of all government schools.

In general, the fees for various competitive examinations of the HPPSC and the HPSSC are in the range between Rs 500 and Rs 1,500.

During the state cabinet meeting, it was also decided to enhance the financial assistance being given to the eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas YojnaGramin and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna by Rs 20,000. Now, the beneficiaries will be getting Rs 1.50 lakh instead of Rs 1.30 lakh.

It also decided to increase the amount under Mukhya Mantri Awas Murammat Yojna from existing Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.

Apart from this, the state cabinet also decided to fill up 10 posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through direct recruitment from the HPPSC in Personnel Department.