New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to relax the corona curfew in state and allow the shops to open from 9 am-5 pm come June 14 with shops remaining closed on weekends. The cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur saw many major decisions being taken. While offices have been allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, intrastate public transport will also resume with 50 per cent occupancy from June 14. At present, buses will not ply on interstate routes. There is no requirement of RT-PCR tests for entering the state now. At the same time, only 20 people will still be able to attend the wedding ceremony.

It was decided to conduct the examination of final year students in the degree colleges of the state in the month of July. After this there will be examinations for the first and second year students. All schools in the state will remain closed till further orders.

Honorarium of SMC teachers and mid-day meal workers increased

Honorarium of SMC teachers and mid-day meal workers increased

The honorarium of SMC teachers and mid-day meal workers also increased. The cabinet has approved the budget announcement of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.