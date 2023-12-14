Home

News

Assam Government Renames Over 1,200 Madrasas As Middle English Schools | Deets Inside

Assam Government Renames Over 1,200 Madrasas As Middle English Schools | Deets Inside

To recall, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier hinted at his intention to shut all madrasas in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said he has full faith in the collection wisdom of the Election Commission.

Guwahati: The Assam government on Thursday informed that 1,281 madrasas in the state have been renamed to ME (Middle English) schools. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to X and wrote, “Consequent to the conversion of all government and provincialised madrasas into general schools under SEBA (School Education Board of Assam), SEBA has changed the names of 1,281 madrasas into ME schools by a notification today.

Trending Now

Pegu also informed that the process was executed to promote uniformity and inclusivity within Assam’s education system.

You may like to read

Consequent to conversion of all Govt and Provincialised Madrasa’s into general schools under SEBA, @SchoolEdnAssam has changed the names of 1281 ME Madrasas into ME School by a notification today. Here is the link for the list of schools. @himantabiswa @Samagra_Assam… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 13, 2023

To recall, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier hinted at his intention to shut all madrasas in the state. Last year, the Himanta-led Assam government decided to stop all state-run madrasas and convert them to normal schools, a decision that led to controversies.

Assam’s Directorate of Elementary Education oversaw the conversion of these government and provincialised madrasas into regular schools. The Assam government earlier said it spent ₹ 500 crore in running madrasas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.