Home

News

‘If a Dacoit Takes up Gandhi Surname Tomorrow…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Attacks Rahul Over Gandhi Surname

‘If a Dacoit Takes up Gandhi Surname Tomorrow…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Attacks Rahul Over Gandhi Surname

Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress for using the word INDIA' as the acronym for the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a scathing against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his surname. Calling the Congress leader a duplicate, Sarma said, “First, Gandhi ji attained freedom for India. Then you grabbed the Gandhi surname and all of you became duplicate Gandhis…The first scam in India was this ‘title’ scam…They want to become INDIA by grabbing the country. If a dacoit takes up Gandhi surname tomorrow, will he become Sadhu?.”

Trending Now

“You sinned by taking up the name INDIA because you never did anything that would bring glory to India…You don’t have the right to take the name ‘India’, let alone take the name ‘Bharat’…I have a humble request, at least Rahul Gandhi should let go of the surname ‘Gandhi’. That too is a duplicate title,” he added.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, “When the time to gather votes comes, the Congress people conduct Bharat Jodo Yatra. When the Karnataka elections ended, they became INDIA. They say that now we are INDIA…I told them that they were the leaders of duplicates.… pic.twitter.com/Z3VBTWvM0O — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

He also slammed the Congress for using the word INDIA’ as the acronym for the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, claiming that the grand old party uses India and Bharat as per its political convenience.

The Congress hit back at Sarma, questioning how someone’s surname can be a cause of concern for Assam when it is faced with more pressing problems, and asked him to concentrate on solving those first.

Addressing the concluding day of the two-day national executive of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Sarma said, “I have told them (Gandhis) that you are the sardar of duplicates’. (Mahatma) Gandhi ji gave us independence and they grabbed the surname. All are duplicate Gandhis.”

“I researched for long by which formula Indira, Rahul, Rajiv and Priyanka became Gandhi, but I couldn’t find it. India’s first scam was with their surname,” he claimed.

He added that if some dacoit were to use the Gandhi surname, it would not make him a sage.

“My humble request to Rahul Gandhi ji, please leave your duplicate surname as it is not original,” said Sarma who quit the Congress in 2015 to join the BJP.

On opposition bloc INDIA, Sarma accused the Congress of not doing anything for the country when it was in power, and claimed that it was only after Narendra Modi became the PM, that a strong sense of patriotism was being imbibed among the people.

“You (Congress) all have committed a big sin by taking the name of INDIA as you had never done anything to increase the pride of India. You only worked to increase your family’s clout and fragmented the country. You don’t have to right to call yourself India or Bharat,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES