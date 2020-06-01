New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning chaired a cabinet meeting on the first day of Unlock 1, to mark the first anniversary of the second term of the NDA government. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: Violence, Abuse And Rude Behaviour Against Frontline Workers Not Acceptable, Says PM Modi

The cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss everything from coronavirus pandemic to unsealing of the nationwide lockdown, to the Indo-China border tension that saw an escalation with heavy arms on Sunday. "Historic decisions" are expected to be made at the end of the crucial meet, an NDTV report stated.

"Historic decisions having a transformative impact are expected to be announced in the cabinet," government sources said, as quoted by NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister addressed the nation briefly to reiterated the need to maintain discipline and avoid rude behaviour with health workers at the frontline of COVID-19.

“I want to state it clearly- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable,” said PM Narendra Modi.

“The country has seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more AIIMS. Over the last five years, we have been able to add over 30,000 seats in MBBS and 15,000 seats in post-graduation,” he added.