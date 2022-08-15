Tiranga at Lal Chowk: On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, the National Flag was hoisted atop the historic Clock tower in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. This was the first time that the tricolour (Tiranga) was hoisted at Lal Chowk on Independence Day. Nearly 30 years ago, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi had did it for the first time. Meanwhile, a group of men were also seen chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and waving the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's BIG Message on Independence Day 2022: 'Women Can be Great Movers of Society And Nation's Economy'

#WATCH Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ by a group of men waving the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk pic.twitter.com/KgFSiXG4Ck — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Also Read - LIVE Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Remembers Nehru as 'Hero' of Independence as India Celebrates 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Earlier this year, national flag was unfurled at Lal Chowk to mark the Republic Day. Social activists Sajid Yousuf Shah and Sahil Bashir Bhat along with dozens of supporters had organized the flag hoisting ceremony at Clock Tower, locally known as Ghanta Ghar, to mark the occasion.