Centre Declares Satwinder Singh Alias Goldy Brar As Terrorist Under UAPA

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
