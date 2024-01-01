Home

Centre Declares Satwinder Singh Alias Goldy Brar As Terrorist Under UAPA

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

