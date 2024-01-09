Home

Home Ministry Seeks Report from West Bengal Govt Over Attack on ED Teams | Top Updates

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday asked for a detailed report from the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government over the attacks on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in the state on January 5.

Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack Against Mamata Govt in Kolkata, Slams TMC On Issue Of Corruption

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday asked for a detailed report from the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government over the attacks on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in the state on January 5. The Central agency team came under attack in West Bengal’s Sandeskh Khali after it had raided certain locations in North 24 Parganas district in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

The incident took place after the ED team reached near Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the assault.

Over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader’s supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe.

ED Team Attacked In Bengal: All You Need To Know

Over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader’s supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team

The locals encircled the officials and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area.

The locals attacked the officers when they tried to break the lock of the gate

TMC leader did not open despite multiple calls made by the ED officials.

One of the officials sustained a head injury and had to be taken to the hospital.

The ED officers conducted raids at 15 places in the state during the day, including Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence. Sheikh Shahjahan is believed to be a close aide of Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

In respect of three premises of Sahajahan Sheikh Convenor of TMC Sandesh Khali, North 24 Parganas, the ED has said that as soon as the search team arrived at two premises, in respect of one premises i.e residence of Sahajahan Sheikh, the door was locked from inside and he refused to open the door.

“As officers with the assistance of CRPF Personnel were trying to get the door opened even by trying to contact the concerned person. His mobile location at that time indicated that he was inside this house,” ED said.

“Thereafter, the ED team was taken by surprise that within half an hour, the crowd of around 800-1000 persons marching towards them with weapons in their hands such as lathis, stones, bricks etc. and gheraoed the ED officials and CRPF personnel,” the ED has said in a statement.

(With ANI Inputs)

