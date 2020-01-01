New Delhi: Amid growing demand from ministers to put a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) for inciting violence in Uttar Pradesh during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests last month, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the PFI’s role in violence is coming forward, Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence.

He also said that many allegations against the PFI have come including its connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

“PFI’s role in violence is coming forward. Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence. There’re many allegations against them including connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI),” the union minister said.

The statement from the minister comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Chandra Maurya stated that organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) are responsible for inciting violence in the state and such organisations should be banned.

“It was especially Popular Front of India (PFI) behind all the damage done to property, arson and anarchy in the state. Such organisations will not be allowed to flourish, they will be banned,” Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday.

Talking about states rejecting to implement CAA, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that every state is obliged to some Constitutional obligations and they have to exercise their power in such way that it ensures compliance with laws made by the Parliament.

He said this after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Tuesday, Prasad had said that no state legislature has the power to pass any law with regard to citizenship.

“Citizenship, naturalisation and aliens are entry 17 on the Union list. Therefore, it is only the Parliament that has the power to pass any law with regards to citizenship, not any Assembly, including Kerala,” Prasad had said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar, IG (Law & Order), Uttar Pradesh stated that over 25 people affiliated with PFI have been arrested across the state for their involvement in different criminal activities.