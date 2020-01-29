New Delhi: Amid worldwide preparedness to combat the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, the Ayush ministry has claimed that homoeopathy has a cure for coronavirus. The ministry has issued a press release listing out the steps required to combat the virus.

As per Ayurvedic practices, the following preventive management Steps are suggested:

Maintain personal hygiene.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available.

Drink Shadang Paniya (Musta, Parpat, Usheer, Chandan, Udeechya & Nagar) processed water (10 gm powder boiled in 1-litre water, until it reduces to half). Store it in a bottle and drink it when thirsty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your face during cough or sneeze and wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Preferably, use an N95 mask while travelling or working in public places to avoid droplet transmission

If you suspect Corona Viral infection, wear a mask and contact your nearest hospital immediately.

List of medicines

Agastya Harityaki 5 gm, twice a day with warm water.

Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day.

Trikatu(Pippali, Marich & Shunthi) powder 5 gm and Tulasi 3-5 leaves (boiled in 1-litre water, until it reduces to ½ litre and keeps it in a bottle) keep taking it in sips as and when required.

Pratimarsa Nasya: Instill two drops of Anu taila/Sesame oil in each nostril daily in the morning.

This advocacy is for information only and shall be adopted in consultation with registered Ayurveda practitioners only, the press release mentioned.

the government of India (as usual) is peddling unscientific crap ayurveda, homeopathy and unani are NOT legitimate branches of medicine and have no material proof in curing or preventing such diseases please don’t swallow placebo-inducing sugar pills thinking you’ll be safe. https://t.co/u9vV2n8itD — v̴̢͉̙͙̜̘̣̓͑̽̾̓͘͝ͅo̸̯̮͂̽̉̓̃͝͠͝i̸͎͍͕̭̩̊͆̇̃̅̽̄d̷̿̈́̀̄͑ (@bismillahcamus) January 29, 2020

China is building 1500 bed hospital in 9 days to control #coronavirus.

Indian Government is advising homeopathy & Unani which are pure quackery. International media, @WHO @UN please take note. https://t.co/XtlRdgXJI4 — Aparna (@chhuti_is) January 29, 2020

On Wednesday, the death toll in China rose to 131.