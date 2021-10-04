New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced that it has breached the domestic sales milestone of 5 crore units since commencing the sales operations in 2001. The two-wheeler manufacturer had entered the domestic market with the Honda Activa.Also Read - Honda, Google Join Hands To Integrate In-Vehicle Connected Services In Future Models

According to Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, it sold the first 2.5 crore units in 16 years. However, the next 2.5 crore units were sold in merely 5 years. At present, the company sells models like the Honda CB200X, Honda Hornet 2.0, Honda Unicorn, Honda XBlade, Honda SP125, Honda Shine, Honda Livo, Honda CD110, Honda Dio, Honda Grazia, Honda Activa 6G and Honda Activa 125.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells its premium motorcycles like the Honda H'ness CB350, Honda CB350RS, Honda CB500X, Honda CB650R, Honda CBR650R, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports and Honda Gold Wing Tour, through its BigWing network.

“Serving Indian mobility needs for over two decades, we are honoured by the love and trust showcased by 5 crore customers in brand Honda. Since the beginning, along with its business partners and all stakeholders, Honda has remained focused to serve our customers with the best quality products and best after-sales support. Moving forward, we hope to further expand our offerings and cater to the varied customer needs in India,” Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

“The 5 crore domestic sales milestone coincides with the upcoming festival season. We are humbled by this grand achievement and it is like a festival for all us at Honda 2Wheelers India. It gives us immense pride seeing our various models proudly adorning the streets spread widely across the length and breadth of India covering diverse geographies and complex demographics. We thank our customers for patronising brand Honda and reposing trust in our products and services. Being in the hearts of millions of Indians resonates the reliable companionship users enjoy with Honda,” Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Director, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria.