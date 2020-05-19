New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Honor is bringing its latest smartphone ‘Honor 9X Pro’ this week on May 21. As per updates from Honor, the ‘Honor 9X Pro’ will go on an ‘early access sale’ on May 21 at 12 noon on Flipkart for a limited period. The phone maker said the sale will continue until May 22. Also Read - After Magic Watch 2, Honor aims to launch smart TVs in India

Honor 9X Pro, which was launched in India recently, will be available in the country for a starting price of Rs 17,999. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 AMD Ryzen-based laptops launched: Price, Specifications

The phone maker said that those who want to grab the phone at the early access sale will get a discount of Rs 3,000. Moreover, no extra cost they will pay to avail EMI options up to 6-months. Also Read - Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch to take place as early as next month

Apart from this, the company is giving one-time free screen replacement offer on accidental damage valid for 3 months till the stocks last.

With GPU Turbo 3.0 and liquid cooling system, Honor 9X Pro runs on Kirin 810 AI processor along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Honor 9X Pro has wonderful features for camera. It has a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moreover, Honor 9X Pro has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera for taking selfies.

Other significant features of the phone include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C charging, expandable storage up to 512GB, and dual 3D Glass Curved back. The phone also has a 4,000mAh battery.